Nike LeBron Witness 8 “Lakers” Official Photos

The Nike LeBron Witness 8, LeBron James' renowned line of basketball shoes, embodies power and precision on the court. Engineered with cutting-edge technology and a focus on performance, the Witness 8 delivers a remarkable playing experience. Its Zoom Air unit in the forefoot provides explosive responsiveness, ensuring every step and leap is dynamic and impactful. The shoe's lightweight and breathable upper offers lockdown support without sacrificing comfort, making it an ideal choice for both amateurs and seasoned ballers. Coming soon is the highly anticipated "Lakers" colorway of the LeBron Witness 8.

Embracing the iconic purple and gold hues of the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron's team, this iteration pays homage to his illustrious career and championship legacy. The upper features a striking combination of purple and gold accents, while the midsole and outsole sport a sleek black finish. This colorway is not only a visual treat for Lakers fans but also a testament to LeBron's enduring influence in the world of basketball. Whether you're a die-hard Lakers supporter or simply seeking top-notch performance, the Nike LeBron Witness 8 and its upcoming "Lakers" colorway are set to make a bold statement both on and off the hardwood.

Read More: Nike KD 16 “Triple Red” Officially Unveiled

"Lakers" Nike LeBron Witness 8

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a purple rubber sole and a black midsole that features an air bubble below the heels. A black and purple protective materials construct the uppers, with yellow accents on the lace locks and the Nike Swoosh on the sides. Purple laces and a purple tongue complete the design. Also, a yellow lion king logo is found on the tongue, and LeBron's logo is found near the toebox.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike LeBron Witness 8 “Lakers” is going to drop at some point in October. Also, the retail price will be $110 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Lonzo Ball & LaMelo Ball Show Off New Big Baller Brand Shoe

[Via]