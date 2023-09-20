Lonzo Ball & LaMelo Ball Show Off New Big Baller Brand Shoe

Lonzo Ball and LaMelo Ball are two brothers who have had a chokehold on NBA discourse. Overall, Lonzo was the first to make it to the league, while LaMelo was technically the second. Although LiAngelo tried to make it, he wasn't able to reach that next level in the end. That said, things have gone sour for Lonzo due to his knee injury. Things have not progressed for him, and he is staring down a second full season missed. As for LaMelo, he wants to finally make the playoffs in Charlotte.

Meanwhile, their father LaVar has tried to continue the Big Baller Brand legacy. Overall, this is a brand that has suffered a bit in the past. It is not as big as it once was, and they have had to deal with some fallingouts. However, LaVar is looking to make it bigger than ever. He is coming through with an array of new products, and fans continue to show love. In fact, it seems as though his sons are helping him relaunch the brand, even if they already have endorsement deals of their own.

Lonzo Ball x LaMelo

Above, you can see that Lonzo Ball and LaMelo Ball are helping their dad with his new sneakers. Both of them can be seen wearing different colorways that will definitely turn some heads. However, some fans couldn't help but notice that the shoe closely resembles a past Yeezy model. After all, Yeezys are extremely popular, and if you can mimic a shoe that people like, you're bound to get some sales. That said, these are definitely not for playing basketball. Some would even liken them to a slipper of sorts.

It remains to be seen when these are going to drop. Hopefully, we get more glimpses at them very soon. Let us know how you feel about these kicks, down in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will always keep you informed of the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

