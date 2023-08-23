Stephen A. Smith Goes Scorched Earth On Lonzo Ball: Watch

Stephen A. Smith is someone who never backs down on his positions, even if they aren’t good ones. You could prove Smith wrong one million times and he still won’t back down. Overall, a lot of fans love this side of him. However, there are just as many people out there who cannot stand when he does this. Ultimately, he is a very polarizing person, and ESPN likes it this way. It means they will always have a steady stream of viewers, whether from haters or fans.

Recently, Smith found himself at odds with Lonzo Ball. In a recent report, he claimed that Lonzo was having trouble getting in and out of chairs. Subsequently, Lonzo took to social media and showcased himself getting up and out of his seat near a pool. This video immediately went viral, and it put Smith’s integrity into question. Today, on First Take, Smith went to defend himself, and as you can imagine, he had a whole lot to say.

Stephen A. Claps Back

"You really going to sit poolside on the bench and think because you getting up and sitting down… that makes you healthy? … Bro, you ain't healthy."



Stephen A. Smith claps back at Lonzo Ball and Twitter trolls on First Take 🗣pic.twitter.com/VYdc9Aui6i — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 23, 2023

“You really going to sit poolside on the bench and think because you getting up and sitting down… that makes you healthy? … Bro, you ain’t healthy,” Smith ranted. Overall, this was easily one of Smith’s more disrespectful rants. He clearly felt embarrassed by Lonzo’s video, and he responded as such. Many fans claimed that his response lacked tact and was utterly disrespectful. Even for Stephen A., this whole thing felt pretty low and beneath him.

Lonzo’s Video

Moreover, the public perception of Lonzo is overwhelmingly positive these days. The fans want to see him back in the league as he is turning into a truly dynamic player. Let us know what you thought of Stephen A.’s response, in the comments section. You can also watch Lonzo’s video, below. Stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the sports world. We will always keep you informed of the biggest news involving the biggest athletes.

@stephenasmith come to the actual source next time. I’m not hard to reach pic.twitter.com/88xyoB7LTf — Lonzo Ball (@ZO2_) August 22, 2023

