first take
- Sports5 Times JJ Redick & Stephen A. Smith Threw Down On "First Take"Have these two ever had a civil on-air converastion?By Ben Mock
- SportsJJ Redick & Stephen A. Smith Clash Over NBA Fans & Kevin DurantThe familiar foes squared off once again. By Ben Mock
- SportsShannon Sharpe Obliterated After Saying Face Of NBA Must Be Married While Also Using Magic Johnson As An ExampleJJ Redick and Stephen A. Smith could not believe their ears.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJJ Redick Goes Scorched Earth On Doc Rivers During Passion "First Take" RantWe have never seen JJ this upset.By Alexander Cole
- SportsShannon Sharpe Unintentionally Roasts Kai Cenat's Height In Rant About Dunk ContestShannon always says the most hilarious things. By Zachary Horvath
- SportsStephen A Smith Calls NBA All-Star Game A "Travesty" During Passionate RantStephen A is fed up with All-Star weekend.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAre Shannon Sharpe & Stephen A. Smith Living Up To Expectations?Viewership is skyrocketing but is Sharpe enough to keep Smith at ESPN?By Ben Mock
- SportsStephen A. Smith Apologizes To Cam NewtonSmith was sorry for the role in the recent wave of hate Newton received.By Ben Mock
- SportsShannon Sharpe Shades Skip Bayless And "Undisputed" While Celebrating His Recent AccomplishmentsSharpe feels like he got the last laugh over his long-time punditry gig.By Ben Mock
- SportsStephen A. Smith Has No Time For Complaints About NBA Rest RuleSmith wants NBA stars to suck it up.By Ben Mock
- SportsStephen A Smith & Shannon Sharpe Team Up On Dan Orlovsky During Heated Josh Allen DebateJosh Allen can be polarizing.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDan Orlovsky Sniffs Molly Qerim's Shoe, Leaves Shannon Sharpe & Stephen A. In DisgustDan Orlovsky needs to chill a bit.By Alexander Cole
- SportsKendrick Perkins Pops Off On Steve Kerr And Invokes Finesse2TymesKendrick Perkins let his feelings be known on "First Take."By Alexander Cole
- Sports"First Take" Continues To Dominate "Undisputed" In TV RatingsStephen A. and Shannon Sharpe appears to be TV's winning combination.By Ben Mock
- TVShannon Sharpe Reveals He Once Tried To Change The Way He TalksSharpe eventually realized he didn't need to do all that.By Alexander Cole