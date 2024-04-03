Stephen A. Smith Rips Hillary Clinton Apart For Telling Voters To "Get Over It"

Stephen A. Smith is someone who has proven to be able to speak on a plethora of topics. Overall, he is mostly known for his work in the sports realm. Of course, he is the face of First Take and more broadly, ESPN at large. He has made the network a ton of money, and he has made himself a nice living in return. However, it seems as though he is thinking much bigger than sports. It has been reported that Smith would love to be a late-night television host. He thinks it is time to make the leap, which means ESPN could be saying goodbye, very soon.

One topic that Smith loves to cover, is politics. He is very politically active and fancies himself as an independent. He has voted for Democrats, and he has voted for Republicans. Having said that, he has some strong opinions on none other than Hillary Clinton. When asked about undecided voters being upset about their choices between Donald Trump and President Joe Biden, Clinton told them to "get over it." In the clip below, Smith went off on Hillary for these comments, noting that they are ignorant and unhelpful.

Stephen A. Delves Into Politics

As Smith pointed out, Hillary lost in 2016 because she just assumed people would vote for her. She refused to campaign in key battleground states during the week of the election, and it ended up coming back to bite her. Now, she is exercising the same mentality heading into the 2024 election, and Smith believes Democrats need to learn from their mistakes. Trump still has a huge supporter base, and even those who don't like him may vote Republican simply because they have their whole lives.

