Stephen A Smith Picks His Starter Pokemon Based On This Hilarious Reason

Stephen A Smith continues to be a massive draw over at ESPN. Quite frankly, he is keeping the lights on over there. Although there have been some missteps along the way, Smith has continued to show that he is a fantastic addition to the team. Overall, First Take is a show that continues to get huge ratings. Even in an era where TV ratings are flatlining, Smith has somehow figured it out. It is truly impressive to watch, and ESPN better pay the man what he is worth next year when the contract is up for renewal.

Aside from ESPN, Smith has his own podcast where he fields questions from the audience. Overall, these segments are usually incredibly funny. He has asked about topics you wouldn't expect him to know about. One just has to look at his ramblings on Lightneen McQueen to understand what we mean. Recently, however, Stephen A was asked about his thoughts on one other than Pokemon. Amid the Palworld controversy, many are talking about the infamous game. Well, one person wanted to know who Smith would choose as his starter Pokemon.

Stephen A Smith Makes His Pick

In the video up above, you can watch the First Take host give his official answer. However, it is an answer that definitely comes with some humor. In the end, Smith said that he would prefer to take Charmander. This is a fire Pokemon that is a favorite for many. Smith ultimately chose the cute little Pokemon because it reminds him of his own forehead. Overall, it is a pretty hilarious answer. Although it is definitely an honest one. Another clip with the potential for Smith to go viral.

