Stephen A Smith Claims He Could Destroy Donald Trump In A Debate

Stephen A Smith is easily one of the biggest personalities in the world when it comes to sports media. Although he might have his fair share of haters, there are just as many people out there who adore him. Overall, he is a very entertaining person who is constantly coming out with some wild hot takes. Not to mention, he has been carrying ESPN over these past few years. This has allowed him to enjoy quite a bit of success, and some say he could even demand upwards of $20 million per year in his next contract.

That said, Stephen A has aspirations that go well beyond just the sports world. He has stated in the past that he would love to try a go with a late-night show. Furthermore, there have been times in which he has claimed that politics could be a great avenue for him. Well, while talking to Howard Stern recently, Smith explained how he would be interested in debating Donald Trump. Trump is running for office again, and Smith believes he could easily disarm the former president.

Stephen A Smith Speaks

“I would love to be in a presidential debate,” Smith said. “I’d eat him alive. I wouldn’t run for the presidency, but I’d debate Trump any day of the week. Any day of the week. Name the time and place and I’d show up.” Trump would probably never agree to this, but one can only hope. If these two ever debated, it would do huge ratings and the fans would love it. One can only hope at this point.

"I would love to be in a presidential debate," Smith said. "I'd eat him alive. I wouldn't run for the presidency, but I'd debate Trump any day of the week. Any day of the week. Name the time and place and I'd show up." Trump would probably never agree to this, but one can only hope. If these two ever debated, it would do huge ratings and the fans would love it.

