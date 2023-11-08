Stephen A. Smith Roasted For Oversized Jordan Hat

Stephen A. Smith is getting a lot of heat for gameday attire this past weekend. Smith was in Philly, the city where he established himself as an award-winning journalist, for Eagles-Cowboys. While at the game, an Eagles win, Smith stopped to take a selfie with a Philly die-hard named Molly. Subsequently, Molly posted the picture to social media. And almost immediately, people began roasting Smith for the oversized Jordan-brand hat he was wearing.

Not only was the baseball cap a size or two too big for Smith, the brim was so sharp and rigid that it looked frozen in place. One person compared it to the iconic Star Destroyer-class spaceship from Star Wars. Another say it reminded them of a meal kit taco shell. Meanwhile, the size of the hat also elicited its own scrutiny. One social media user noted that there was so much free space that Smith could "tuck a PB&J behind his ear like a cigarette". Whether the fit was intentional, or simply a wardrobe oversight, remains to be seen.

Stephen A. Weighs In On "Dinner With JAY-Z" Question

Away from questionable headgear, Smith recently weighed in on the viral trend of answering the question of "Dinner with JAY-Z or $500K?". Smith weighed in after Hov himself told people to take the money. "I don't think this is as cut and dry as JAY-Z says it is. If you are broke and you are struggling to pay the bills? You take the half-million. Because money talks. But if you have the money, just adding $500K to your coffers opposed to a one-on-one meeting with such a brilliant brother as this? I'm not sure you turn it down." Smith went on to argue that a face-to-face meeting provides you with more clarity when it comes to advice and the ability to cultivate a relationship with JAY-Z "if he's impressed by you".

However, it's a question that has proven divisive. A lot of people have chosen the dinner over the money simply because it would be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet JAY-Z. Furthermore, there are a few things about Smith's answer that are a little personal experience-specific. Smith makes $12 million a year from ESPN alone. He doesn't need the money. But $500K is a life-changing amount for about 99% of the population. But what do you think - are you taking the money or the meal? Let us know in the comments.

Stephen A. Hat Reactions

