“First Take” Heading To The Alma Maters Of Stephen A. Smith And Shannon Sharpe

First Take is headed on the road to kick off November. ESPN has announced that the show will do back-to-back live tapings from Savannah State and Winston-Salem State on November 6 and 7. Additionally, the HBCUs are the alma maters of Shannon Sharpe and Stephen A. Smith respectively. "I’ve been a part of a whole bunch of exciting things throughout my years on First Take. But this may take the cake. To have back-to-back days at HBCUs – on campus, LIVE – providing Black Colleges with national television exposure is sensational within itself. But for the two universities to be the alma maters of Shannon Sharpe and myself…I just can’t express how excited I am. Shannon can’t wait. Neither can I. This is going to be some of the greatest moments of my career. And I know Shannon feels the same. Buckle Up! Here we come!” said Smith.

"If somebody would have told me, when I stepped onto that Savannah State Campus, that I would one day return to my alma mater in this capacity, I would have laughed. This is incredible, and to be able to come back this way means so much to me and I am so very excited. I have to thank Stephen A. for making this happen, and I have to thank ESPN and Disney for making this possible. We get to be a part of showing the world how great HBCUs are, and that is very special. We're coming home!” added Sharpe.

Stephen A. Smith Goes After Jada Pinkett Smith

However, elsewhere, Stephen A. had less complimentary things to say about actress Jada Pinkett Smith amid her recent book tour. "What's the dude's name? August? I don't know who he is. I know he's the friend of your son, who's 21 years younger than you. What you do is your business. Any woman who wants to be a cougar with a dude of legal age that is your business. But, the operative words are 'your business'," Smith began, referring to Pinkett-Smith's confession of an affair with singer August Alsina. ""Did you have to go and tell everybody? Go ahead and do it. Why does everybody have to know? Why? Why did everybody have to know? You didn't tell everybody what you did while you were doing it?" Smith continued.

Furthermore, the ESPN host continued to ramp up his attack. "There wasn't no porn movie. Wasn't no X-rated movie. Why? Because it was none of our business. So, why talk about it? Keep it to yourself. And you keep it to yourself, not just because it's yourself, but because there's a man who loves you. Who married you. He deserve that? Seriously, he deserve that? Somebody gotta say that to Jada, plain and simple," he said.

