Stephen A. Smith Makes Bizarre Vibrator Joke To Molly Qerim While On “First Take”

Stephen A. Smith has always been a bit of a joker when it comes to First Take. Overall, that has certainly been the case over these last few years. Ever since Skip Bayless left the show, First Take has become more and more "The Stephen A. Smith Show." Even if someone else is doing a segment, he needs to interject somehow. Moreover, he is constantly making himself out to be the boss of the entire show. For instance, he noted that it was he who ultimately got Max Kellerman fired from First Take.

Furthermore, he had a unique relationship with Molly Qerim. Over the past couple of years, specifically, there have been rumors of the two being an item. However, both have denied these claims on numerous occasions. Unfortunately for both of them, those rumors are likely to reignite given their most recent viral interaction on First Take. Below, you can see how Molly's phone begins to ring, which sets off a hilarious chain of events.

Read More: Stephen A. Smith Trolls Dallas Cowboys After Brutal Cardinals Loss

Stephen A. Got A Bit NSFW

As soon as the phone begins ringing, Stephen A. tells the audience that her phone is ringing. However, Molly goes on to say that it isn't ringing. Smith subsequently says it was vibrating, however, he didn't want to talk about her vibrator on the air. Overall, it was a very sexually-charged comment and Molly seemed pretty uncomfortable. She also reminded people that ESPN is a Disney show and that Smith wasn't on his YouTube channel, which is much more uncensored.

Eventually, they moved on, but it was all quite strange. The clip made its way over to Twitter where it has since gone viral. People seem a bit weirded out by it all, and we're sure the bosses at ESPN will have something to say. Let us know your thoughts on all of this, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the sports world. We will always be sure to keep you informed.

Read More: Stephen A. Smith & Shannon Sharpe React To Deion Sanders’ First Loss In Colorado