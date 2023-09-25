Stephen A. Smith Trolls Dallas Cowboys After Brutal Cardinals Loss

Stephen A. Smith poked fun at the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night, after the team's shocking loss to the Arizona Cardinals. He joked that they're “the gift that keeps on giving” as he's continued to doubt their legitimacy as a contender over the years. In a post on social media, he shared a video of himself watching the game while hysterically laughing.

"I keep trying to tell y'all. You don't wanna listen," he said, while continuing to mock Cowboys fans for believing their squad to be the best in the NFL. The latest loss comes after a dominant start for Dallas, who beat the New York Giants 40-0 and the New York Jets 30-10.

Stephen A. Smith Covering Super Bowl LVII

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 09: Stephen A. Smith attends SiriusXM At Super Bowl LVII on February 09, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

As for Sunday's loss, Dak Prescott described it as "humbling" while speaking with the media afterward. "Y'all put us on top of the world," he said. "We knew who we are. In that same sense, I'm sure the media got what it wanted. For us, there hadn't been but one undefeated team. It sucks, it's humbling, but to say it's a wake-up call, we knew we had a lot of adversity and we just didn't get it done. It just goes back to myself, the offense, in the red zone. We get better there, we win this game. But we've got to fix that area, period." Prescott and the Cowboys were just 1 of 5 in the red zone throughout the game.

Stephen A. Smith Calls Out The Cowboys

Head coach Mike McCarthy added: "That's the challenge of this league, you know, every game is so unique to the specific matchups and so forth. This has been a rough week on a lot of fronts. I think the amount of adversity you go through, your preparation process, and we didn't have enough today. The discipline and the penalties. We have to learn from this. It's going to be an every-week challenge." The result also comes after the Cowboys lost star cornerback Trevon Diggs for the season.

