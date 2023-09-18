Stephen A. Smith Completely Dismisses The Cowboys’ Hot Start

Stephen A. Smith has always been a staunch critic of the Dallas Cowboys. Although the team has been strong in recent years, Smith is not a believer. Overall, there is good reasoning behind that. For instance, the team has not been fantastic in regard to the playoffs. More often than not, the team plays poorly once we get to the postseason. They haven't made it to the NFC Championship game in ages, and fans are starting to get a bit upset about it.

However, every year seems to start off the same way for the Cowboys. They begin the year showcasing a lot of poise and talent. Although once the end of the season rolls around, they start to show some cracks. Moreover, Dak Prescott seems to falter in the big moments, which has led to a lack of playoff success. It has been heartbreaking for Cowboys fans, but now, they think they may just have the best team in the NFL. Stephen A. on the other hand, would have to disagree.

Stephen A. Speaks

After a 40-0 win against the New York Giants and a 30-10 win against the Dallas Cowboys, Smith is less than impressed with what he is witnessing. Instead, he believes that the Cowboys are a product of their weak schedule. Smith believes that the 49ers are the team that deserves all of the love right now. They are also 2-0 and have gotten to play some much better teams. The Steelers and the Rams are the two teams they have defeated, which Stephen A. sees as a whole lot more impressive.

It is too early to say how the Cowboys will do this season. The Washington Commanders will prove to be a challenge for them. Moreover, there is this sense that they Eagles are still too strong for the Cowboys to overcome. Hopefully, they just give us some entertaining football. Stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world.

