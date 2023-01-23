When the Cowboys lost last night, fans immediately thought about what kind of day Stephen A. would have on First Take. Of course, he is one of the best Cowboys haters out there. He always takes the opportunity to boast about their losses, and overall, fans were excited to see what he would do.

Additionally, the Cowboys lost in such spectacular fashion that Smith’s rant was only going to be exaggerated further. After all, when you put out a weak formation during the most important moment of the game, you have to expect some slander.

Commentator Stephen A. Smith looks on prior to Game Five between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat in the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals at FTX Arena on May 25, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

Stephen A. Goes Off

In the 19-minute YouTube video below, you can see just how hard Stephen A. decided to go. As per usual, he wore a Cowboy hat and even had a cigar in his mouth. Moreover, he made sure to taunt Michael Irvin, who had to answer for his team’s horrendous offensive performance.

Throughout the clip, Smith made sure to place the blame squarely on Dak Prescott’s shoulders. He felt as though Prescott was horrible throughout the game and that his two interceptions were unacceptable. Furthermore, Smith thinks Mike McCarthy should be gone, as he clearly doesn’t have a command of the team.

For Cowboys fans, last night was an absolute nightmare. It is the second year in a row that they have lost to the 49ers. At this point, there is no telling whether or not they will ever be able to win the Super Bowl with Dak as their QB.

As always, let us know how you feel about Stephen A.’s latest rant, in the comments down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the sports world.

[Via]