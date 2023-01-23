The Dallas Cowboys‘ season ended on Sunday night in San Francisco following a 19-12 to the 49ers in the divisional round of the playoffs. NFL fans on Twitter quickly began roasting the team for the fashion in which they lost.

Much of the focus of fans’ reactions came in response to the final drive of the game. The Cowboys were able to get the ball back with under two minutes to play and no timeouts. During that time, quarterback Dak Prescott nearly took a safety, Dalton Schultz failed to stay in bounds on a routine sideline catch, and the team drew up an experimental play that failed miserably.

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 22: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts during the second half of the game against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Playoff game. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Shea Serrano wrote: “This final drive being little more than a farce with no real chance at victory attached to it is and no real threat to the opposing team is about as symbolic as it gets for the cowboys and for cowboys fans this past quarter century.”

“Cowboys ending back-to-back seasons with the new worst play in franchise history,” Patrick Daugherty further joked.

Another user tweeted: “Cowboys is the funniest team I ever seen in my life.”

Owner Jerry Jones spoke candidly about his disappointment in the team to reporters after the loss: “Frankly, I wouldn’t say surprised. I would say just real disappointed that we maybe couldn’t make something happen.”

Jones also added: “I thought this team, with Dak at quarterback, I thought we had a chance to get to and compete at the top level in this tournament. I really did.”

Cowboys ending back-to-back seasons with the new worst play in franchise history — Patrick Daugherty (@RotoPat) January 23, 2023

Cowboys is the funniest team I ever seen in my life. — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) January 23, 2023

this final drive being little more than a farce with no real chance at victory attached to it is and no real threat to the opposing team is about as symbolic as it gets for the cowboys and for cowboys fans this past quarter century — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) January 23, 2023

Cowboys called this as their last play pic.twitter.com/Rm5sWHAuxG — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 23, 2023

Mike McCarthy carefully drawing up the worst fucking play in the history of football with the Cowboys needing one play to save their season pic.twitter.com/oemCRmunM0 — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) January 23, 2023

Unc Shannon sharpe reaction to cowboys loss to the 49ers got me crying!!! Skip bayless you’re in trouble tomorrow 😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/3l6xGsfdaz — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) January 23, 2023

Stephen A. FaceTimed Shaq right after the Cowboys lost 😅



(via @SHAQ)pic.twitter.com/hWNDJkCTSe — FanDuel (@FanDuel) January 23, 2023

.@RealSkipBayless reacts to the Cowboys loss to the 49ers… pic.twitter.com/EUje4RQWb6 — The Skip Bayless Show (@SkipBaylessShow) January 23, 2023

