Cowboys Clowned For Embarrassing Ending Of Loss To 49ers
NFL fans were relentless in response to the Cowboys’ loss on Sunday night.
The Dallas Cowboys‘ season ended on Sunday night in San Francisco following a 19-12 to the 49ers in the divisional round of the playoffs. NFL fans on Twitter quickly began roasting the team for the fashion in which they lost.
Much of the focus of fans’ reactions came in response to the final drive of the game. The Cowboys were able to get the ball back with under two minutes to play and no timeouts. During that time, quarterback Dak Prescott nearly took a safety, Dalton Schultz failed to stay in bounds on a routine sideline catch, and the team drew up an experimental play that failed miserably.
Shea Serrano wrote: “This final drive being little more than a farce with no real chance at victory attached to it is and no real threat to the opposing team is about as symbolic as it gets for the cowboys and for cowboys fans this past quarter century.”
“Cowboys ending back-to-back seasons with the new worst play in franchise history,” Patrick Daugherty further joked.
Another user tweeted: “Cowboys is the funniest team I ever seen in my life.”
Owner Jerry Jones spoke candidly about his disappointment in the team to reporters after the loss: “Frankly, I wouldn’t say surprised. I would say just real disappointed that we maybe couldn’t make something happen.”
Jones also added: “I thought this team, with Dak at quarterback, I thought we had a chance to get to and compete at the top level in this tournament. I really did.”
Check out more responses to the Cowboys’ loss below.
[Via]