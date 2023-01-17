Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers got destroyed by the Dallas Cowboys last night by a score of 31-14. The score could have been a lot worse, however, Brady was able to throw a second touchdown near the end of the game to stop some of the bleeding.

Overall, it was not Brady’s best effort as a member of the Bucs. Although, it should be said that the Cowboys defense showed up to play. They were phenomenal through the vast majority of the match, and Dak Prescott also showed out with the game of his life.

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers drops back to pass during the third quarter of an NFL wild card playoff football game against the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Tom Brady Speaks

After the game, Brady addressed the media and made some interesting comments. Of course, he can decide to retire after this season. Additionally, he could just go to another team. However, based on his comments below, it seems as though he is likely to move on from the Bucs.

“I just want to thank you guys for everything this year, I really appreciate your effort,” Brady said. “I know it’s hard for you. I know it’s hard for us players to make it through and you guys have a tough job and I appreciate all that you guys do to cover us and to everyone that watches and big fans of the sport are very grateful for everyone’s support. I love this organization, it’s a great place to be.”

Here's the video of how Tom Brady ended his press conference tonight: pic.twitter.com/bUHKJgSOmY — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 17, 2023

If Brady were to move on, it seems likely that he would go to either the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders seem the most likely place for him to go, however, considering Tua is already established in Miami.

Let us know what you think Brady should go and do, in the comments down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the sports world.

Tom Brady heads off the field in Tampa and kisses his parents. #DALvsTB pic.twitter.com/zRM1v320uL — Anthony Biase (@AnthonyBiase) January 17, 2023

This was probably Tom Brady’s last game as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer. Vegas or Miami next year. He’s not done yet.

pic.twitter.com/41HYp3VD1A — Matt Tito (@MattTitoFL) January 17, 2023

[Via]