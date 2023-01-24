Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are done for the season. After a bad loss to the Dallas Cowboys, Brady is now at home doing his Let’s Go! Podcast. That said, many are wondering whether or not he will call it quits. Overall, he is 45 years old and was clearly in decline this year.

Furthermore, it was reportedly made clear to his teammates that he would not return to the Bucs. However, there is a possibility that he comes back on another team, like the Las Vegas Raiders. No matter what, there will be a ton of fanfare surrounding this upcoming decision.

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers drops back to pass during the third quarter of an NFL wild card playoff football game against the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Tom Brady Speaks

As it turns out, Brady is quite annoyed when it comes to these upcoming decisions. Everyone seems to be asking him about his plans, and for now, he has no idea what he will do. In fact, he almost snapped at Jim Gray during the latest episode of his podcast.

“If I knew what I was going to f—ing do I would’ve already f—ing done it. I’m taking it a day at a time. I appreciate you asking. Thank you,” he said on the podcast. Needless to say, he doesn’t like being pestered for an answer, especially just one week following the end of his season.

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers adjusts his helmet during the third quarter of an NFL wild card playoff football game against the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

If you’re a Brady fan, you’re probably hoping that he comes back. However, it remains to be seen if he can still play with that fire he once had.

