Devin McCourty & Rob Gronkowski Predict Tom Brady’s Future Team
Two of Tom Brady’s former teammates recently addressed where they think he’ll be playing next year.
New England Patriots veteran safety Devin McCourty shared his prediction on where his former teammate Tom Brady will be playing next season, Sunday. Appearing on NFL GameDay, McCourty explained that he sees the legendary quarterback leaving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
At first, McCourty called for Brady to return to New England, joking that he’d come back too if he did.
“He’s going to keep playing,” McCourty went on to say. “I think a team like the Titans. He has (Mike) Vrabel down there, a guy he played with. Not too far from his family being on the East Coast. Different than going all the way out to Vegas. I know Josh McDaniels is there.”
He continued: “But you go to Tennessee, great running back, good defense, they’ll get some more weapons in there to throw the ball to. I could see Tom right there continuing his great career.”
McCourty isn’t the only one of Brady’s former teammates to address his future. Rob Gronkowski also shared a prediction on the quarterback’s future.
“Whatever opportunity makes him the most excited to play the game of football, that’s where he will be next year,” Gronk said on Fox.
“He can still play the game,” Gronkowski said. “He’s getting some treatment on his arm as we speak, so he’s going to be ready to go next year.”
He also said that if Brady does retire, they’re ready to welcome him to the broadcasting team at Fox.
Check out Devin McCourty and Gronk’s comments on Tom Brady’s future below.
