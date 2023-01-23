New England Patriots veteran safety Devin McCourty shared his prediction on where his former teammate Tom Brady will be playing next season, Sunday. Appearing on NFL GameDay, McCourty explained that he sees the legendary quarterback leaving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

At first, McCourty called for Brady to return to New England, joking that he’d come back too if he did.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – OCTOBER 30: Devin McCourty #32 of the New England Patriots celebrates an interception during the second half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 30, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

“He’s going to keep playing,” McCourty went on to say. “I think a team like the Titans. He has (Mike) Vrabel down there, a guy he played with. Not too far from his family being on the East Coast. Different than going all the way out to Vegas. I know Josh McDaniels is there.”

He continued: “But you go to Tennessee, great running back, good defense, they’ll get some more weapons in there to throw the ball to. I could see Tom right there continuing his great career.”

McCourty isn’t the only one of Brady’s former teammates to address his future. Rob Gronkowski also shared a prediction on the quarterback’s future.

“Whatever opportunity makes him the most excited to play the game of football, that’s where he will be next year,” Gronk said on Fox.

“He can still play the game,” Gronkowski said. “He’s getting some treatment on his arm as we speak, so he’s going to be ready to go next year.”

He also said that if Brady does retire, they’re ready to welcome him to the broadcasting team at Fox.

Check out Devin McCourty and Gronk’s comments on Tom Brady’s future below.

.@devinmccourty is ready to strap it up again if @TomBrady will join him back in New England 👀 pic.twitter.com/NQdqpo8Dbc — NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) January 21, 2023

"Whatever opportunity makes him the most excited to play the game of football, that's where he will be next year."@RobGronkowski on @TomBrady's future ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/W8snelaYZU — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 22, 2023

