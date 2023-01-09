Tom Brady is going into the playoffs with a chip on his shoulder. He is the best player in the history of the sport, however, he didn’t have the best season. At times, he simply looked pedestrian. As a result, it felt like the Buccaneers had no chance of winning the title.

Although, Tom Brady knows how to get it going when it matters most. His team is poised for a playoff run and with the Dallas Cowboys as their first opponent, they want to make a big statement. Overall, they should be favored, even if the Cowboys were good down the stretch. After all, these are the Cowboys we are talking about here.

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 8, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

What Will Tom Brady Do?

Tom Brady has a big decision to make in the offseason. Of course, he will be a come an unrestricted free agent. This means he can either retire or simply go to another team. As you can imagine, there are plenty of teams out there who would want to pursue the NFL legend.

According to a report from Albert Breer, it was revealed that one team who will look closely at Brady is the Las Vegas Raiders. They are going to be trading Derek Carr which means they need a quarterback. Brady fits that bill perfectly, although if they don’t land him, they will settle for Jimmy Garoppolo.

The #Raiders are actively looking into signing pending free-agent QB Tom Brady.



"I can tell you, unequivocally, it is a fact. The Raiders are looking into signing Tom Brady." – @AlbertBreer



Breer adds that the Raiders are also looking at Jimmy Garoppolo. pic.twitter.com/4c83Y26HN0 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 9, 2023

Going to the Raiders would probably be a hard sell for Tom Brady. After all, he is someone who wants to win. The Raiders do not have the pieces to go out and win a title, so bringing in Brady wouldn’t exactly move the needle.

