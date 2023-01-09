Tom Brady To Be Heavily Pursued By This Team
Tom Brady will have an offseason filled with hard decisions.
Tom Brady is going into the playoffs with a chip on his shoulder. He is the best player in the history of the sport, however, he didn’t have the best season. At times, he simply looked pedestrian. As a result, it felt like the Buccaneers had no chance of winning the title.
Although, Tom Brady knows how to get it going when it matters most. His team is poised for a playoff run and with the Dallas Cowboys as their first opponent, they want to make a big statement. Overall, they should be favored, even if the Cowboys were good down the stretch. After all, these are the Cowboys we are talking about here.
What Will Tom Brady Do?
Tom Brady has a big decision to make in the offseason. Of course, he will be a come an unrestricted free agent. This means he can either retire or simply go to another team. As you can imagine, there are plenty of teams out there who would want to pursue the NFL legend.
According to a report from Albert Breer, it was revealed that one team who will look closely at Brady is the Las Vegas Raiders. They are going to be trading Derek Carr which means they need a quarterback. Brady fits that bill perfectly, although if they don’t land him, they will settle for Jimmy Garoppolo.
Going to the Raiders would probably be a hard sell for Tom Brady. After all, he is someone who wants to win. The Raiders do not have the pieces to go out and win a title, so bringing in Brady wouldn’t exactly move the needle.
