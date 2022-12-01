When Tom Brady retires, he will go down as the greatest player in the history of the NFL. Even if he didn’t have all of the talent, he certainly had the winning formula. Six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and one title with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers proves this.

Moving forward, Brady will become a free agent after this season. Of course, this is interesting because the Buccaneers haven’t been amazing this year. Instead, they have actually been quite average, with a record of 5-6. Additionally, they might just barely make the playoffs in an increasingly competitive NFC.

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throws the ball during overtime against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Tom Brady To New England?

Tom Brady and his impending free agency is leading to a whole lot of speculation. Some think that he will retire, while others believe Miami could be in the cards. However, there is one theory that is now being floated around by The Athletic. If you’re a Patriots fan, you’re going to like this latest rumor.

According to a new report, Brady might go back to the Patriots for a year or two so that he can finish out his career. This would be a massive deal, that would eventually lead to a Mac Jones trade. In the report, it notes that Brady and head coach Bill Belichick are ready to put their egos aside.

#Buccaneers QB Tom Brady, a pending free-agent, could return to the #Patriots next season, via @TheAthletic



Mac Jones could be traded in that scenario. https://t.co/PJtso6lLGg pic.twitter.com/oHcbWlw23V — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 30, 2022

At this juncture, it is impossible to say whether or not this will really happen. After all, Brady has built a life in Florida, and it is hard to see him in Foxborough again. Regardless, Patriots fans can only hope that this is actually going to happen.

