Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had an interesting season. Of course, Brady has dealt with a bit of personal turmoil, in the form of a divorce. However, Brady is now 2-0 since finalizing the separation. Consequently, his Bucs are at the top of their division at 5-5.

The Bucs are likely to make the playoffs, although who actually knows how far they will go? They are a team that could pull it together in the playoffs, however, the NFC is looking pretty strong with some new emerging teams. That said, it seems like Brady has been rejuvenated.

Tom Brady & His Son Take The Field

Perhaps some of the rejuvenation can be seen below. According to numerous reports, Brady got to take to the practice field with his 15-year-old son Jack on Wednesday. Jack is his son with Bridget Moynahan, and according to TMZ, he plays QB and free safety for his high school.

Looks like the Bucs have an extra QB at practice for Thanksgiving week. Tom Brady's son Jack is on hand in Tampa to give dad a little help. Could be called for roughing the passer with the bear-hug. @buccaneers @tombrady @wfla pic.twitter.com/L9Szuu3cjb — Bob Hansen (@WFLAHansen) November 23, 2022

In the clip above, he was mostly taking on the quarterback role as he showed off his throw. Brady was excited to teach him the ropes, and some of the other players completely embraced Jack’s presence. Overall, it is an experience the teenager will never forget.

Following the practice, Brady got to speak to reporters and he divulged on bringing his son to practice. As Tom Brady explained, the whole thing was great, and it is something he has done in the past. Subsequently, it looks like a tradition he will continue to promote.

“It’s the best,” Brady said. “I had him out here for training camp last year, which was amazing for a dad. It was pretty special. As much as I can be around him, the better it is.”

The Buccaneers will look to get back above .500 this weekend as they take on the Cleveland Browns. It should be an interesting matchup, however, one would lean toward the Bucs.

