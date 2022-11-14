Tom Brady says that he has “zero” regrets about returning to the NFL after initially retiring, earlier this year. The move reportedly cost Brady his marriage to Gisele Bündchen. The two share two children.

“I returned because I felt like I wanted to compete, and I spoke to the team about it, and they were excited to have me back,” Brady told reporters on Friday, according to ESPN.

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the sideline during the first quarter in the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Inglewood, California.

He added: “I don’t really regret those types of things. I think when I commit to it, I mean it, and I do my best and try to give everything I can to this particular opportunity.”

The comments come after Brady recently admitted that the divorce has affected his game. He addressed the situation on his Sirius XM show Let’s Go!, last month. Brady says that he’s doing the best he can.

“I think there’s a lot of professionals in life that go through things that they deal with at work and they deal with at home,” he said at the time.

He continued: “Obviously, the good news is it’s a very amicable situation, and I’m really focused on two things, taking care of my family and certainly my children, and secondly, doing the best job I can to win football games.”

“So, that’s what professionals do,” he went on. “You focus at work when it’s time to work. And then when you come home, you focus on the priorities that are at home. All you can do is the best you could do. That’s what I’ll just continue to do as long as I’m working and as long as I’m being a dad.”

Brady and the Bucs pulled out a much-needed win against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. The victory positions them at 5-5 and atop the NFC South.

Tom Brady announces that he and Gisele have finalized their divorce: pic.twitter.com/LkeXRLBtOc — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 28, 2022

