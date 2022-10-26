If you have been paying attention to the gossip headlines, then you would know that Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady are in the midst of a divorce. At the start of the NFL season, it was revealed that Brady would miss over a week of training camp due to a personal matter. It eventually became apparent that he was having marital problems, and with both seeking out divorce lawyers, it is obvious what was going on.

There are numerous theories for why the divorce is happening, although the prevailing thought is that Gisele was unhappy that Brady came out of retirement. He hasn’t been able to spend much time with his kids over the years, and playing another year of football has put a strain on his marriage.

Andrew Toth/Getty Images for The Mark Hotel

According to sources over at The Blast, Gisele actually hit Brady with an ultimatum. As you can imagine, this ultimatum was completely centered around football.

Gisele told Tom either he leaves football to spend time with the family or she is gone for good,” the source said. “She doesn’t want him to continue to get injured and not be able to enjoy life in the future. She is doing it for her family.”

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Huffington Post

