Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have been drifting apart as of late. When Tom Brady decided to retire from the NFL, it seemed like he was finally going to spend time with his family. Just a couple of months later, Brady came out of retirement, and it turned out to be a huge issue for Bündchen.

Over the last month or so, we have heard reports about how the two have stopped living together and that a divorce is imminent. As we reported earlier this week, Bündchen had given Brady an ultimatum. Either stop playing football, or their marriage is over. In the end, Brady chose the game of football, which in many respects is heartbreaking.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Since September, the two have had their very own divorce lawyers, and they have been looking to hammer out some sort of settlement. During this time, Brady has continued to play football, although not at the level he once did. It’s clear the divorce proceedings are getting to him, leading to some poor play on the field.

According to TMZ, Brady will likely have a clear mind soon enough as the divorce process will come to an end today. It was reported that the official divorce papers and settlement will be filed in a Florida court later today. This means the divorce is official, and it is unlikely that the two will be getting back together in the immediate future.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Both Gisele and Tom seem to be struggling throughout this ordeal. For instance, Gisele has been seeing a spiritual healer, while Tom has been playing poorly.

Just last night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost their third-straight game, this time to the Baltimore Ravens. The Bucs are now 3-5 this season, and it seems to only be getting worse.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

