Gisele Bündchen is reportedly fully ready to move on from her marriage to Tom Brady, according to a new report from People. It has previously been reported that the two separated due to Brady’s decision to unretire from the NFL.

“She is done with their marriage. She was upset about it for a long time and it’s still difficult, but she feels like she needs to move on,” an insider told the outlet. “She doesn’t believe that her marriage can be repaired … She is just trying to figure out her life.”

The source added that despite the separation, she “is doing OK.”

Brady had initially decided that he was done with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL as a whole after the conclusion of the 2021 season. Within two months, the 45-year-old announced that he would be coming back for another year.

Bündchen first addressed Brady’s decision to return to the NFL during an interview with Elle, earlier this year.

“Obviously, I have my concerns—this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” she told the outlet at the time. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”

Brady and Bündchen married back in 2009 after dating for several years. They share two children.

