Antonio Brown has been getting extremely out of pocket as of late. Just a couple of days ago, Brown was seen exposing himself to a group of people at a pool in Dubai. This could come with some very serious consequences, although based on AB’s social media activity, he doesn’t seem to care very much.

In addition to this, Brown took to his Instagram page where he decided to taunt Tom Brady, who is reportedly going through marital problems with Gisele Bündchen. In the IG post down below, AB simply posted a picture of himself with Gisele as they celebrated the Super Bowl win from back in 2021. It was a disgusting attempt at getting under Brady’s skin, and many have spoken out against the former wide receiver.

Shannon Sharpe is one of the people who has been incredibly critical of AB, and rightfully so. On the latest episode of Undisputed, Sharpe had some harsh words for Brown, noting that going after someone’s wife is completely out of bounds.

“You leave wives and kids out of it. This is an all time low for an all time low joker,” Sharpe said.

Brown is someone who has never listened to authority, and there is no doubt he won’t care for Sharpe’s criticism. At the end of the day, Brown is a troll, and that will likely never change.

Let us know what you think of this situation, in the comments down below.