Antonio Brown Exposes Himself & Harasses Woman At Dubai Pool, Twitter Reacts
The ex-NFL player was promptly asked to leave by hotel staff.
Antonio Brown’s a controversial character, becoming one of those celebrities that will be in the news multiple times in a week for completely different reasons. Whether it’s his continuous criticism of NFL members, his performance at Rolling Loud Miami this year, or his history of assault allegations, the former pro receiver is always turning heads his way. Guests at a Dubai pool, though, immediately turned away when they saw that he was exposing himself while enjoying the water.
The football star was caught on video exposing his behind in a woman’s face and popping his manhood out on occasion. Onlookers around the pool were shocked, disgusted, amused, or all three at once. Eyewitnesses claim that he had just met the woman and that she was not happy after the incident.
Reportedly, the video was filmed at an outdoor swimming pool at the Armani Hotel Dubai on May 14th. Eventually, hotel staff asked the ex-Buccaneer to leave.
As expected, social media has been ablaze with responses to AB’s latest craziness. Many in the Instagram comments couldn’t believe that he took that risk in Dubai and were anticipating some heavy consequences for Brown.
Twitter’s been having a field day, of course, with plenty of memes and jokes to commemorate the wackiness. A lot of people seem pretty fed up with the ex-player’s attitude and antics, but it’s no doubt part of his pop culture notoriety in the worlds of sports and music. Many users rightfully highlighted the harassing nature and severity of the incident and tied it to previous behaviors.
The nudist at the hotel pool is still a major voice in sports and, most recently, music. Stay tuned to HotNewHipHop for the latest on AB, and whether his actions result in consequences.