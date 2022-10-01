Antonio Brown’s a controversial character, becoming one of those celebrities that will be in the news multiple times in a week for completely different reasons. Whether it’s his continuous criticism of NFL members, his performance at Rolling Loud Miami this year, or his history of assault allegations, the former pro receiver is always turning heads his way. Guests at a Dubai pool, though, immediately turned away when they saw that he was exposing himself while enjoying the water.

The football star was caught on video exposing his behind in a woman’s face and popping his manhood out on occasion. Onlookers around the pool were shocked, disgusted, amused, or all three at once. Eyewitnesses claim that he had just met the woman and that she was not happy after the incident.

Reportedly, the video was filmed at an outdoor swimming pool at the Armani Hotel Dubai on May 14th. Eventually, hotel staff asked the ex-Buccaneer to leave.

As expected, social media has been ablaze with responses to AB’s latest craziness. Many in the Instagram comments couldn’t believe that he took that risk in Dubai and were anticipating some heavy consequences for Brown.

Twitter’s been having a field day, of course, with plenty of memes and jokes to commemorate the wackiness. A lot of people seem pretty fed up with the ex-player’s attitude and antics, but it’s no doubt part of his pop culture notoriety in the worlds of sports and music. Many users rightfully highlighted the harassing nature and severity of the incident and tied it to previous behaviors.

Antonio Brown’s PR team after seeing the pool video: pic.twitter.com/LzuZq0eJ9m — Huka Doncic. (@GabrielDeShawn) October 1, 2022

This is sexual assault. And every man watching & egging it on is complicit. My gosh. Antonio Brown is a danger to society.



He puts his butt in her face twice. He wraps a scarf around her head & shoved her under water. He’s naked and grabs her from behind then flashes his junk. pic.twitter.com/bC6ANkgkaU — Top-Of-Mind Rocky 🇺🇸 (@wavechaser2024) October 1, 2022

Remember when Antonio Brown quietly settled a sexual assault lawsuit and the NFL pretended like nothing happened? And the Buccaneers went on to win a Super Bowl? I do. — ThatsGoodSports (@BrandonPerna) October 1, 2022

That shit Antonio Brown did is DISGUSTING! Idc who agrees or not! That’s fucking sexual assault/harassment. Please, save the fact that she’s laughing. That’s a defensive mechanism many people do in uncomfortable situations. You men taking up for him are pathetic! — • (@MelaninQueen93) October 1, 2022

The nudist at the hotel pool is still a major voice in sports and, most recently, music. Stay tuned to HotNewHipHop for the latest on AB, and whether his actions result in consequences.