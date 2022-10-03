While calling for an NFL team to sign him, Antonio Brown joked about knowing how to “expose a D” on Twitter, Sunday. The comment comes after the former NFL wide receiver was seen nude at a hotel pool in Dubai.

“I’m telling every team that needs some offense to pick up AB bc he’s shown that he still has the ability to expose a D,” he wrote in the tweet.

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

At the hotel, Brown could be seen in a video circulating on social media exposing himself in front of a woman in a pool. Eyewitnesses told the NY Post that Brown had just met the woman and she was not happy about the incident. Brown was asked to leave the hotel shortly afterward.

Brown labeled the story “disinformation” on Twitter.

“It’s crazy to me that even after I retire there is disinformation coming out about me,” he wrote. “Ironically, during a time when the NFL is getting heat for allowing players to play when they’re clearly concussed. They’ve been using black men as guinea pigs.”

Brown was referencing Tua Tagovailoa’s recent injury and the Miami Dolphins’ controversial decision to clear him to play.

