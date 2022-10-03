Antonio Brown shared a photo of himself celebrating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Super Bowl victory with Tom Brady’s wife, Gisele Bündchen, on Instagram Sunday. The post comes amid rumors of marital troubles between the longtime couple.

“Put that Shit On,” Brown captioned the picture, with several emojis.

Bündchen has yet to attend a Bucceneers’ game this season to support Brady, as she has done in the past. There have been reports that Bündchen is upset with Brady’s decision to return for another season of football, after originally retiring, earlier this year. The couple shares two children.

Brady has yet to comment on Brown’s post. It comes after Brown was seen naked with a woman in a pool at the Armani Hotel Dubai exposing himself to other guests.

“I’m telling every team that needs some offense to pick up AB bc he’s shown that he still has the ability to expose a D,” he joked on Twitter after the viral incident.

Brown also labeled the reports around the video as “disinformation” and a way for the NFL to distract from the controversy surrounding Tua Tagovailoa’s recent injury and the Miami Dolphins’ decision to clear him to play.

