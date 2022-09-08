Following Tom Brady's decision to come out of retirement, there has been a ton of speculation regarding whether or not Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen are on good terms. Brady had committed to spending time with his family, but eventually, he realized that he wanted to go back out on the field.

According to a report from Page Six, it was made clear that Bundchen did not support this decision and that it has led to various fights in their household. Brady even took time off from the Buccaneers a few weeks ago so that he could spend time with his family.

John Lamparski/Getty Images

Following this short break, Brady said "I'm 45 years old, man. There's a lot of s*** going on, so you just have to try and figure out life the best you can. You know, it's a continuous process." Clearly, there was something going on and it was affecting Brady quite deeply.

Now, TMZ is reporting that Brady and Bundchen continue to be at odds. The two are reportedly not living together, and Brady has been spending time with his son from his previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan. It is unclear what the future of their relationship is, but as it stands, the two are on rocky ground.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

This is a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates.

