Air Jordan 13 OG "True Red" Returning In 2026 With Clean Look

BY Ben Atkinson
air-jordan-13-og-true-red-sneaker-news
Image via Level Shoes
The Air Jordan 13 OG "True Red" is returning in 2026 with new images showing the classic white and red colorway in pristine detail.

New images of the Air Jordan 13 OG "True Red" have surfaced online. This classic colorway is confirmed to return in 2026 as a major release.

@zsneakerheadz reports that the Air Jordan 13 “True Red” will be released on March 13th, 2026.

The clean white and red combination represents one of the most iconic Jordan 13 designs. The "True Red" originally released during Michael Jordan's championship runs in the 1990s.

This colorway holds significant historical importance within the Air Jordan legacy completely. The 2026 retro will mark another chance for collectors to own this legendary shoe.

White tumbled leather dominates the upper creating a clean premium aesthetic throughout. Bold true red hits the heel, midsole pods, and collar for striking contrast. Black accents on the outsole ground the design and provide visual depth perfectly.

The Air Jordan 13 silhouette features distinctive design elements inspired by a black panther. The quilted leather upper and holographic eye detail define the model's unique character.

This "True Red" colorway showcases these features while maintaining classic simplicity beautifully. Jordan Brand continues bringing back OG colorways to satisfy longtime collectors and fans. The "True Red" represents essential Jordan 13 history that deserves regular retro treatment.

This 2026 release will introduce the colorway to a new generation entirely.

Air Jordan 13 OG "True Red"

The Air Jordan 13 "True Red" looks absolutely pristine in these official images with that clean white tumbled leather upper covering most of the shoe. You can see those signature quilted panels across the sides giving it that premium textured look the Jordan 13 is famous for.

Bold true red suede hits the heel counter, midsole pods, and collar areas creating really nice contrast against all that white. The iconic holographic reflective circle on the ankle adds that futuristic touch that made these so special back in the day.

Black rubber pods on the midsole and outsole provide grip while adding depth to the overall color scheme. White laces run through the eyelets keeping everything cohesive and matching the base perfectly.

The Jordan branding appears subtly on the tongue in black staying understated and classy. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they are released.

