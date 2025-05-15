Air Jordan 13 “True Red” Eyes 2026 Return

BY Ben Atkinson 181 Views
Image via @zsneakerheadz
The Air Jordan 13 "True Red" is rumored for March 2026, but no images have surfaced yet, see how past versions set the tone.

The Air Jordan 13 "True Red" is rumored to return in March 2026. While Jordan Brand has not made an official announcement, reports point to a spring launch window. Sneakerheads will want to keep tabs as details and confirmations are expected to roll out soon.

The "True Red" colorway, often linked to the iconic "Chicago" edition, holds a deep place in Jordan Brand’s legacy. Originally released in 1998, this clean mix of white, red, and black became an instant favorite. Both for its Chicago Bulls-inspired palette and its association with Michael Jordan’s last championship season.

Over the years, it has returned a few times, most notably in 2017. As of now, no official images of the 2026 version have surfaced. The attached photos show the 2017 release, giving fans a sense of what might return next year.

However, sneaker enthusiasts should expect potential updates or slight changes in the upcoming edition, as Jordan Brand often tweaks retro releases. Designed by Tinker Hatfield, the Air Jordan 13 drew inspiration from MJ’s “Black Cat” nickname, with its paw-like outsole and holographic eye.

Whether the 2026 version sticks to the OG look or introduces subtle changes, the "True Red" colorway remains one of the most celebrated in Jordan history.

Air Jordan 13 “True Red” Release Date

The Air Jordan 13 "True Red" is expected to return in 2026, though no images of the upcoming release have surfaced yet. The 2017 version featured a white leather upper with quilted dimples, rich red suede wrapping the mudguard and heel, and black detailing throughout the outsole.

A green holographic eye sat near the ankle, while the paw-like outsole paid homage to MJ’s nickname, the “Black Cat.” Jordan branding hit the tongue in black embroidery. Whether Jordan Brand keeps the 2026 version true to the 1998 and 2017 pairs remains to be seen.

@zsneakerheadz reports that the Air Jordan 13 “True Red” will be released on March 13th, 2026. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they are released.

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
