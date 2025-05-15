Fat Joe’s Terror Squad Turns Up The Classic Air Force 1 Low

BY Ben Atkinson 195 Views
Image via Nike
The Terror Squad x Nike Air Force 1 Low “University Red” brings Fat Joe’s hip hop legacy to sneaker culture with bold colors.

The Terror Squad x Nike Air Force 1 Low “University Red” makes a bold statement in official images. This highly-anticipated sneaker collaboration links Fat Joe’s iconic hip hop crew, Terror Squad, with one of Nike’s most legendary silhouettes.

Slated to release this summer, the pair merges sneaker history with hip hop heritage. Terror Squad’s influence on sneaker culture has deep roots. In the early 2000s, Fat Joe and his crew turned the Air Force 1 into a status symbol, especially in New York City.

The squad built its name by releasing rare exclusives and personal pairs, creating some of the rarest AF1s ever made. Now, Nike is bringing that legacy back to the masses. The collaboration goes beyond sneakers. It represents a piece of hip hop history.

Fat Joe's love for kicks, especially the Air Force 1, is legendary, often showcasing pairs on stage or during interviews. These new official images continue that story, showing off the crisp leather and bold branding that fans of both hip hop and sneakers will appreciate. Check the photos below for a full look.

Terror Squad x Nike Air Force 1 Low “University Red”
Image via Nike

The Terror Squad x Nike Air Force 1 Low “University Red” features a clean white leather base with vibrant university red overlays. Also, the iconic Terror Squad logo appears stitched on the heels in bold white embroidery, alongside Fat Joe's "TS" initials.

The red outsole, laces, and swoosh pop against the crisp white midsole, while a matching red lining adds depth to the design. Further, classic "Air" branding is painted in red along the midsole. A metallic lace dubrae finishes the look, giving the shoe a luxe touch that ties back to Terror Squad's flashy streetwear legacy.

Terror Squad x Nike Air Force 1 Low Release Date

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Force 1 Low x Terror Squad will be released on August 1st, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

