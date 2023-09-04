Nike Air Force 1 Low x Terror Squad “Blackout” Officially Revealed

The Nike Air Force 1 Low stands as a true sneaker icon that’s endured the test of time. It rocks a timeless design, providing a snug fit for all-day comfort. Crafted with durability in mind, its versatile style pairs effortlessly with a variety of outfits. Embracing simplicity yet radiating style, the Air Force 1 Low has cemented its status as an emblem within the world of sneakers. Offering dependable performance and a forever fashionable look, it’s a favorite among a wide range of sneaker enthusiasts.

Now, let’s switch tracks to the hip-hop scene. Terror Squad, cooked up by rapper Fat Joe back in the late ’90s, is a collective bursting with gifted artists and producers who join forces on music projects. Fat Joe himself is a big name in the rap game, known for his significant contributions. Both Terror Squad and Fat Joe have struck gold in the music industry, dropping chart-topping tracks and albums. Their distinctive style and impactful lyrics have earned them respect, firmly establishing them as influential figures in the hip-hop realm.

“Blackout” Terror Squad x Nike Air Force 1 Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole with a clean white midsole. The midsole also has black AIR branding on the sides. A white leather base forms the uppers, while shiny black leather overlays create an overlay. You can spot the Terror Squad logo near the heel, and the sneakers also include a stitched “JC” on the heel, representing Joey Crack, Fat Joe’s real name. Overall, these sneakers are clean and feature branding inspired by Fat Joe and the Terror Squad.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Force 1 Low x Terror Squad “BLackout” will be released on September 16th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

