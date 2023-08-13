Nike Air Force 1 Low x Terror Squad “Porpoise” Officially Revealed

The Nike Air Force 1 Low is an iconic sneaker that has stood the test of time. It boasts a classic design and a comfortable fit. The shoe boasts durable construction and a versatile style that allows wearing it with various outfits. With its simple yet stylish appearance, the Air Force 1 Low has become an icon in sneaker culture. It offers reliable performance and a timeless aesthetic that appeals to a wide range of sneakerheads.

Terror Squad is a hip-hop collective formed by rapper Fat Joe in the late 1990s. It comprises a group of talented artists and producers who collaborate on music projects. Fat Joe himself is a renowned rapper known for his contributions to the genre. Both Terror Squad and Fat Joe have achieved success in the music industry, releasing popular songs and albums. They have gained recognition for their unique style and impactful lyrics, making them influential figures in hip-hop culture.

Terror Squad x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Porpoise”

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature an icy blue translucent sole with a clean white midsole. The midsole also has light blue AIR branding on the sides. The uppers are constructed with a white leather base with more white leather and baby blue leather overlays. The Terror Squad logo can be found near the heel and the sneakers also feature “JC” stitched on to the heel for Joey Crack, Fat Joe’s real name. Overall, these sneakers are clean and feature branding inspired by Fat Joe and the Terror Squad.

More Photos

Sneaker Files reports that the Nike Air Force 1 Low x Terror Squad “Porpoise” will release on August 19th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they release. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

