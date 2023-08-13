Nike Terminator Low “Georgetown” Officially Unveiled

The Nike Terminator Low is a classic sneaker with a timeless design. Originally released in the 1980s, it has made a comeback as a popular choice for casual wear. The shoe features a durable leather upper, providing a sturdy and comfortable fit. The Nike Terminator Low comes with a traditional lace-up closure, allowing for a secure and customizable fit. The simple colorways and iconic Swoosh logo on the sides give it a clean and recognizable look.

This isn’t the first time that we’ve seen the “Georgetown” colorway from Nike. Most recently, we’ve seen the Air Jordan 5 SE “Georgetown” rumored to release this November. The Nike “Georgetown” colorway is a tribute to the iconic Georgetown University Hoyas. This palette predominantly features varying shades of blue, mirroring the university’s team colors. The combination of deep and light blues creates a dynamic and captivating visual effect on sneakers and apparel.

“Georgetown” Nike Terminator Low

The sneakers feature a navy blue rubber sole with a clean white midsole. The upper has a grey leather base with more dark, navy blue leather overlays. The laces match the base grey, and so does the sock liner. Blue Nike branding is located on the tongue and “NIKE” is found in large navy printing on the heel. Overall, these sneakers are simple and incredibly easy to style. Simple tones of grey and navy allow for a sneaker that you can wear all year round and with both shorts and pants.

Kicks On Fire reports that the Nike Terminator Low “Georgetown” is releasing on August 24th. The sneakers will have a retail price of $120 when they drop. Also, make sure to let us know your thoughts about this pair in the comments below. Additionally, make sure to stay up to date with HNHH for all the latest news and updates in the sneaker world. We provide all the important information from all the leading brands!

