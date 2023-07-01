Nike Terminator Low “University Blue” Official Photos

The Nike Terminator Low is a classic sneaker with a timeless design. Originally released in the 1980s, it has made a comeback as a popular choice for casual wear. The shoe features a durable leather upper, providing a sturdy and comfortable fit. The Nike Terminator Low comes with a traditional lace-up closure, allowing for a secure and customizable fit. It’s simple colorways and iconic Swoosh logo on the sides give it a clean and recognizable look.

Equipped with a rubber outsole, the Terminator Low offers excellent traction on various surfaces, making it suitable for daily activities. The midsole provides adequate cushioning, ensuring comfort throughout the day. Due to its retro appeal and versatility, the Nike Terminator Low appeals to sneaker enthusiasts and fashion-forward individuals alike. Whether you’re a fan of vintage styles or seeking a reliable and classic sneaker, the Nike Terminator Low is a great option that effortlessly blends nostalgia with modern appeal.

“University Blue” Nike Terminator Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a blue rubber sole with a crisp white midsole. The upper has a white leather base with university blue leather overlays. The Nike Swoosh is also university blue, giving the sneaker a UNC feel. The laces are white and blue and white Nike branding can be found on the tongue. The heels feature “NIKE” in large blue branding, which will stand out to those behind you. Overall, these sneakers come in a classic colorway that looks good all the time. Not only are these sneakers stylish, they are incredibly comfortable and allow you to spend all day in them.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Terminator Low “University Blue” is releasing at some point during 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $120 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

