Overall, the Air Jordan 1 High OG is unquestionably the most iconic sneaker of all time. When initially introduced in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 became Michael Jordan’s first trademark sneaker. With its daring design that combined leather and brilliant colors, the AJ1 went against all sneaker norms at the time. Despite its release over 30 years ago, the Jordan 1 High continues to maintain its incredible popularity as a sneaker. It will continue to receive new colorways and editions for a long, long time.

The “UNC Toe” colorway pays homage to Michael Jordan’s college days, specifically his time at the University of North Carolina (UNC). As a Tar Heel, Jordan achieved tremendous success, showcasing his extraordinary basketball skills and leading the team to a national championship. The color scheme of the Air Jordan 1 “UNC Toe” reflects UNC’s signature colors, featuring a blend of Carolina Blue and white. This colorway serves as a nostalgic reminder of Jordan’s roots and his amazing college career, making it a must-have for fans and collectors alike.

“UNC Toe” Air Jordan 1 High OG

As always, thanks to @zsneakerheadz for providing the images and information on this pair. The sneaker features the classic UNC colorway. The Carolina Blue is not spared as it is found throughout the entire sneaker. The Jordan 1 showcases University Blue on the toe box and heel, creating a beautiful contrast with the bright white leather on the mid-panel, while the Swoosh and ankle collar are adorned in Black. The sneakers have a great contrast between the colors. The sneaker encapsulates Jordan’s time at UNC perfectly and Jordan Brand executes a perfect colorway in a perfect sneaker.

@zsneakerheadz reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG “UNC Toe” is going to drop on July 22nd. Also, the retail price is expected to be $180 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

