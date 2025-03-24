Fresh On-Foot Video Look At The Air Jordan 1 “UNC Reimagined”

The Air Jordan 1 High OG “UNC Reimagined” brings a clean new twist to the iconic silhouette worn by Michael Jordan during his rise at the University of North Carolina. A fresh take on a legendary sneaker just landed. The Air Jordan 1 High OG “UNC Reimagined” is turning heads with its classic Carolina blue overlays and aged sole. A new on-foot video has emerged, giving fans an early look at the latest reimagined release from Jordan Brand. This sneaker pays tribute to Michael Jordan’s college days at UNC, where his dominance first captured national attention. His performance there helped launch the Air Jordan 1 in 1985, setting the tone for one of the most important sneaker lines in history.

The “Reimagined” series has become a favorite for Jordan fans, blending nostalgic designs with modern craftsmanship. Each drop sparks conversation, and this pair is no different. The UNC blue colorway has always held a special place in the Jordan legacy, and this latest version adds a vintage touch that feels both familiar and new. Photos show off the clean leather construction, vintage midsole, and retro color blocking. The soft suede collar and classic white base give it a subtle contrast that works. Expect more detailed looks soon, but for now, the buzz is real.

The Air Jordan 1 High OG “UNC Reimagined” features white leather on the base with University Blue overlays on the toe, heel, and Swoosh. Aged cream tones appear on the midsole for a retro feel. The collar comes in light suede, adding texture and depth. Classic Nike Air branding on the tongue and the Wings logo on the collar complete the vintage-inspired design.