On-Foot Images Surface Of The Air Jordan 1 High OG “UNC Reimagined”

BY Ben Atkinson 55 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
air-jordan-1-high-og-unc-reimagined-sneaker-news
Image via @yankeekicks
The Air Jordan 1 High OG “UNC Reimagined” merges vintage aesthetics with the classic UNC colorway, bringing fresh details.

The Air Jordan 1 High OG “UNC Reimagined” puts a fresh twist on a legendary sneaker, blending heritage with modern details. Inspired by Michael Jordan’s days at the University of North Carolina, the UNC colorway has been a fan favorite for years. This latest version delivers a reimagined look, embracing aged aesthetics while keeping the iconic blue and white palette intact. The Air Jordan 1 debuted in 1985 and forever changed basketball sneakers. Over the decades, Jordan Brand has introduced countless variations, but few carry the nostalgia of UNC-themed releases.

This “Reimagined” edition leans into vintage appeal with an aged midsole and exposed foam on the collar and tongue. The mix of premium leather and suede adds depth to the design, making it feel both classic and fresh. On-foot photos have arrived, showing how the sneaker wears with everyday fits. The vibrant blue overlays pop against the sail base, while the pre-yellowed detailing enhances the retro aesthetic. Whether you are a longtime Jordan collector or new to the game, this release is shaping up to be a must-have.

Read More: The Air Jordan 5 “Fire Red Black Tongue” Brings Back Retro Vibes

Air Jordan 1 High OG “UNC Reimagined” Release Date

The Air Jordan 1 High OG “UNC Reimagined” features a sail leather base with bright blue overlays, creating a bold contrast. The exposed foam collar and tongue add a vintage touch, while an aged midsole enhances the throwback feel. Classic Nike Air branding on the tongue and Wings logo on the ankle keep the heritage intact. A blue outsole and matching laces complete the look, making it a standout release.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG “UNC Reimagined” will be released on May 10th, 2025 Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $180 when they drop. The release will be available at select retailers and Nike SNKRS. Expect high demand for this classic colorway. More details on raffles and stock numbers may surface soon.

Read More: A Closer Look At The Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 Low OG

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
Air-Jordan-1-High-OG-UNC-Reimagined-DZ5485-402-Release-Info Sneakers In-Hand Look At Upcoming Air Jordan 1 High OG “UNC Reimagined” 460
air-jordan-1-high-og-unc-reimagined-sneaker-news Sneakers Air Jordan 1 High OG "UNC Reimagined" Brings Vintage Twist To A Classic 236
Air-Jordan-1-UNC-Reimagined-DZ5485-402 Sneakers The Air Jordan 1 High OG “UNC Reimagined” Brings Vintage Vibes 418
Air-Jordan-1-High-UNC-Reimagined-DZ5485-402 Sneakers A Closer Look At The Air Jordan 1 High OG "UNC Reimagined" 200