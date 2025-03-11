On-Foot Images Surface Of The Air Jordan 1 High OG “UNC Reimagined”

The Air Jordan 1 High OG “UNC Reimagined” puts a fresh twist on a legendary sneaker, blending heritage with modern details. Inspired by Michael Jordan’s days at the University of North Carolina, the UNC colorway has been a fan favorite for years. This latest version delivers a reimagined look, embracing aged aesthetics while keeping the iconic blue and white palette intact. The Air Jordan 1 debuted in 1985 and forever changed basketball sneakers. Over the decades, Jordan Brand has introduced countless variations, but few carry the nostalgia of UNC-themed releases.

This “Reimagined” edition leans into vintage appeal with an aged midsole and exposed foam on the collar and tongue. The mix of premium leather and suede adds depth to the design, making it feel both classic and fresh. On-foot photos have arrived, showing how the sneaker wears with everyday fits. The vibrant blue overlays pop against the sail base, while the pre-yellowed detailing enhances the retro aesthetic. Whether you are a longtime Jordan collector or new to the game, this release is shaping up to be a must-have.

The Air Jordan 1 High OG “UNC Reimagined” features a sail leather base with bright blue overlays, creating a bold contrast. The exposed foam collar and tongue add a vintage touch, while an aged midsole enhances the throwback feel. Classic Nike Air branding on the tongue and Wings logo on the ankle keep the heritage intact. A blue outsole and matching laces complete the look, making it a standout release.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG “UNC Reimagined” will be released on May 10th, 2025 Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $180 when they drop. The release will be available at select retailers and Nike SNKRS. Expect high demand for this classic colorway. More details on raffles and stock numbers may surface soon.