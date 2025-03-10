The Air Jordan 5 “Fire Red Black Tongue” Brings Back Retro Vibes

The Air Jordan 5 “Fire Red Black Tongue” is making a comeback later on this fall. It brings a nostalgic yet refreshed take on one of the most iconic silhouettes in sneaker history. Designed by Tinker Hatfield and first released in 1990, the Air Jordan 5 was inspired by fighter jets. It features aggressive shark-tooth detailing on the midsole and a sleek, aerodynamic build. The sneaker became a staple on the court and in streetwear culture. It was worn by Michael Jordan during one of his most dominant seasons. Jordan’s fifth signature sneaker has seen many variations over the years, but the “Fire Red Black Tongue” colorway stands out.

This pair takes inspiration from the OG “Fire Red” but replaces the reflective silver tongue with a bold black one. The mix of white leather, red accents, and icy blue outsole maintains the timeless look while giving it a fresh identity. Leaked images show details like the stitched “23” on the lateral side and Nike Air branding on the heel, signaling a return to heritage styling. The translucent netting and lace lock remain, ensuring the sneaker stays true to its roots. With a combination of classic and updated elements, the “Fire Red Black Tongue” is set to turn heads when it drops.

Read More: A Closer Look At The Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 Low OG

The Air Jordan 5 “Fire Red Black Tongue” features a crisp white leather upper with a bold black tongue, swapping out the usual reflective silver. Red accents hit the lining, midsole, and embroidered “23” on the side. The classic shark-tooth detailing appears in black over a red base, adding to the aggressive look. A translucent outsole, Nike Air branding on the heel, and a clear lace lock complete the design, blending heritage with a modern refresh.