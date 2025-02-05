The Air Jordan 5 Fire Red Returns In 2025

The Air Jordan 5 is set to make its highly anticipated return in the Fire Red "Black Tongue" colorway, officially dropping in September 2025. This release stays true to its roots, featuring a crisp white leather upper that delivers a clean and timeless aesthetic. Bold black and red details elevate the design, with the signature black tongue offering a striking contrast against the white base. Inspired by the classic Fire Red edition, this iteration blends heritage and freshness for a modern twist. The mix of premium leather, sharp black overlays, and fiery red accents ensures this sneaker remains a head-turner.

Known for its balance of style and performance, the Air Jordan 5 continues to be a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts. It features the signature Air cushioning for all-day comfort, making it perfect for both casual wear and on-court action. Moreover, key details like the translucent mesh side panels and reflective tongue stay true to the shoe’s iconic history. With the confirmed September 2025 release date, excitement is already building. The Fire Red "Black Tongue" is poised to be one of the most sought-after retro drops of the year, solidifying the Air Jordan 5’s place in sneaker culture once again.

"Black Tongue" Fire Red Air Jordan 5

The sneakers boast a semi-transparent rubber outsole, paired with a red midsole featuring bold black fighter jet-inspired detailing. Also, the upper is crafted from smooth white leather, enhanced by matching overlays for a sleek and cohesive look. Clear mesh panels on the sides add breathability and a signature design touch, while crisp white laces maintain the clean aesthetic. Further, red accents pop on the Jordan logo on the tongue, adding a vibrant contrast. Meanwhile, black branding on the heels completes the classic Fire Red "Black Tongue" design.