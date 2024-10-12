The Air Jordan 5 Fires Up with the Bold Black Tongue Colorway

The Air Jordan 5 is set to return in the highly anticipated Fire Red "Black Tongue" colorway. This new release features a crisp white leather upper that exudes a clean and classic look. Accentuating the design are bold black and red details that enhance its overall appeal. The black tongue is a standout feature, adding a striking contrast to the predominantly white silhouette. Inspired by the original Fire Red colorway, this version maintains the essence of the iconic sneaker while adding its unique twist. The combination of white leather, black accents, and red highlights creates a visually captivating design that is sure to turn heads.
The Air Jordan 5 is known for its comfort and performance, making it a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts. The shoe incorporates the signature Air cushioning for responsive support, ensuring a comfortable fit for both on and off the court. The iconic mesh side panels and reflective tongue remain, preserving the classic elements that fans love. As anticipation builds for the Fire Red "Black Tongue" release, sneakerheads are eager to add this standout colorway to their collections. The Air Jordan 5 continues to solidify its legacy in sneaker culture with this exciting drop.
"Black Tongue" Fire Red Air Jordan 5
The sneakers feature a semi-translucent rubber sole combined with a red midsole that showcases black fighter jet-inspired details. Also, the uppers are crafted from white leather, paired with matching overlays. Further, clear netting adorns the sides, accompanied by white laces. Red accents are found on the Jordan branding on the tongues, while black branding is displayed on the heels.
Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 5 Fire Red “Black Tongue” is releasing sometime in the fall of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.
