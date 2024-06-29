Air Jordan 5 “Black Metallic Reimagined” Gets Earlier Release Date

All-Star Weekend is going to be good next year.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 5 “Black Metallic Reimagined” is releasing on February 15th, for All-Star Weekend 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

The upcoming "Black Metallic Reimagined" colorway of the Air Jordan 5 is poised to make a bold statement . Featuring an icy blue sole that adds a refreshing twist to its classic design, the shoe's black upper exudes a sleek and stylish appearance. Grey and red accents further enhance its aesthetic appeal, providing both depth and contrast. A standout feature of this iteration is the 3M piping that runs throughout the shoe, offering a modern and reflective touch to the traditional silhouette. Complemented by white laces that contrast against the dark upper, the overall effect is striking and contemporary.

About The Author

Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.