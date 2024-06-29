Air Jordan 5 “Black Metallic Reimagined” Gets Earlier Release Date

Air Jordan XX Launch Party
DENVER - FEBRUARY 18: The Air Jordan logo at the Air Jordan XX Launch Party at Rise Nightclub on February 18, 2005 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
All-Star Weekend is going to be good next year.

The upcoming "Black Metallic Reimagined" colorway of the Air Jordan 5 is poised to make a bold statement. Featuring an icy blue sole that adds a refreshing twist to its classic design, the shoe's black upper exudes a sleek and stylish appearance. Grey and red accents further enhance its aesthetic appeal, providing both depth and contrast. A standout feature of this iteration is the 3M piping that runs throughout the shoe, offering a modern and reflective touch to the traditional silhouette. Complemented by white laces that contrast against the dark upper, the overall effect is striking and contemporary.

Known for its blend of performance and style, the Air Jordan 5 continues to impress with this reimagined colorway. The iconic shark teeth detailing on the midsole, now presented in grey, adds to its distinctive look. A red Jumpman logo on the tongue completes the color scheme, tying together the shoe's bold yet classic design. Anticipation among sneaker enthusiasts and Jordan aficionados is high for this release. Dropping early next year, the "Black Metallic Reimagined" Air Jordan 5 seamlessly merges timeless elements with modern updates, making it an essential addition for both streetwear and basketball enthusiasts alike.

"Black Metallic Reimagined" Air Jordan 5

The sneakers showcase a striking combination of an icy blue translucent sole and a black midsole, complemented by subtle grey accents. Crafted from black leather with a mesh panel for enhanced breathability, the uppers exude both style and functionality. A grey tongue highlights a vibrant red Jumpman logo, while the heel is adorned with prominent white Nike Air branding.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 5 “Black Metallic Reimagined” is releasing on February 15th, for All-Star Weekend 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

