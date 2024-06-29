Air Jordan 5 “White Black” Gets On-Foot Images

This pair looks even better on-foot.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 5 “White Black” will be released on December 7th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

This sneaker features a translucent rubber sole paired with a clean white and black midsole. Also, the upper is crafted from white leather, complemented by matching white leather overlays. Further, black Jumpman logos adorn the tongues and heels. Overall, it's a simple yet stylish choice from Jordan Brand, perfect for those seeking a clean, classic look. Don't miss out on this sleek addition to your sneaker rotation.

Introducing the latest Air Jordan 5 in the upcoming "White Black" color scheme . This iconic silhouette gets a sleek makeover with a clean white base and stylish black accents. Its timeless design makes it a standout in sneaker culture, offering both versatility and sophistication. Crafted with a white leather upper, it provides the perfect backdrop for the striking black details. This new release is sure to be a favorite among collectors and casual wearers alike.

