Air Jordan 5 “White Black” Officially Unveiled

The world has been looking forward to this one.

Introducing the latest Air Jordan 5 in the striking "White Black" color scheme. This iconic silhouette receives a sleek update with a clean white base and stylish black accents. Its timeless design stands out in sneaker culture, offering both versatility and sophistication. Crafted with a white leather upper, it provides the ideal canvas for the bold black details. This new release is poised to become a favorite among collectors and casual wearers alike.

Renowned for its performance as much as its style, the Air Jordan 5 features innovative technology for comfort and support. Whether you're on the court or hitting the streets, it delivers unmatched performance and style. As a cherished model in the Air Jordan lineup, the Air Jordan 5 continues to captivate sneaker enthusiasts. The "White Black" colorway adds a contemporary touch to this classic silhouette, making it a must-have for any sneaker collection. Be sure to secure a pair when they drop to experience the perfect blend of form and function.

"White Black" Air Jordan 5

Image via Nike

This sneaker boasts a translucent rubber sole paired with a crisp white and black midsole. The upper is crafted from white leather, complemented by matching white leather overlays. Black Jumpman logos adorn the tongues and heels, adding a touch of contrast. Overall, it's a simple yet stylish choice from Jordan Brand, perfect for those seeking a clean, classic look. Don't miss out on this sleek addition to your sneaker rotation.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 5 "White Black" will be released on December 7th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they are released.

Image via Nike