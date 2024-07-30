Air Jordan 1 Low OG WMNS “Oxidized Green” Officially Unveiled

Fans are going to love this colorway.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low OG WMNS "Oxidized Green" is going to drop on August 14th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they are released.

The shoes feature a gum rubber sole paired with a crisp sail midsole. Also, the uppers are crafted from white leather, complemented by matching white leather overlays. Further, dark green leather Swooshes add a striking contrast on the sides, along with a leather heel tab. A green Nike logo accents the tongue, while the iconic Air Jordan Wings logo is stitched in white on the heel.

This iteration retains the trademark elements of the original, including the iconic Swoosh logo and comfortable Air cushioning . The lively green colorway adds a new dimension to the shoe's timeless appeal. Sneaker enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the "Oxidized Green" release, drawn to its refreshing palette and classic Jordan 1 Low OG WMNS charm. Overall, its vibrant green hues against a crisp white backdrop make it a chic and trendy choice for sneaker aficionados.

