Air Jordan 1 Low OG WMNS “Gorge Green” Details Revealed

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG WMNS stands as a beloved sneaker, known for its timeless style and versatile low-top design that appeals to many enthusiasts. An anticipated highlight in the Air Jordan 1 Low OG WMNS collection is the "Gorge Green" colorway. This upcoming release showcases a striking blend of rich green tones, creating a bold and eye-catching look. The shoe features gorge green overlays atop a black leather base, delivering a vibrant contrast that grabs attention effortlessly.

The "Gorge Green" Air Jordan 1 Low OG WMNS retains the classic elements of the original model, including the iconic Swoosh logo and the comfortable Air cushioning for all-day wear. The infusion of the vibrant green colorway adds a fresh and dynamic touch to the shoe's iconic style. Sneaker enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the arrival of the "Gorge Green" colorway for its captivating color combination and classic Jordan 1 Low OG WMNS appeal. Its fusion of bold green hues against a clean black and red backdrop makes it a standout choice for those seeking a stylish and versatile sneaker option.

"Gorge Green" Air Jordan 1 Low OG WMNS

Image via @zsneakerheadz

The sneakers feature a red rubber sole with a clean sail midsole. A black leather base constructs the uppers, with more black leather overlays. Next, a dark green leather Swoosh is featured on the sides as well as a leather heel tab and toebox. Also, a red Nike logo is located on the tongue, and the iconic Air Jordan Wings logo is on the heel in red stitching.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low OG WMNS “Gorge Green” will be released on June 12th, 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

