Five Best Air Jordan 1 Lows Of 2023

Step into style with the hottest Air Jordan 1 Lows of 2023! These five kicks redefine classic cool, blending iconic design with fresh updates. From vibrant colorways to sleek, versatile looks, each pair brings its unique flair. Whether you're a sneaker enthusiast or a fashion-forward trendsetter, these picks are a must-have for your collection. Dive into the top five Air Jordan 1 Lows setting the tone for style this year.

Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Black Toe"

Image via Stadium Goods

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Black Toe” pays homage to its original high-top counterpart from 1985, worn by Michael Jordan during his rookie NBA season. This low-cut version boasts a white leather base with black overlays on the toe, forefoot, and Swoosh logo. Accented with Varsity Red on the heel and classic Nike branding, it sits atop a white midsole and black outsole. An iconic colorway in an iconic sneaker, and you can pick up a pair at Stadium Goods right now.

Air Jordan 1 Low SE "Tokyo 96"

Image via Stadium Goods

This pair also pays homage to a bit of Michael Jordan's history. This pair refers to Jordan's trip to Tokyo for Nike’s Hoops Heroes Tour. Featuring a Sail suede base and Dutch Blue leather overlays on the toe, it’s accented by Smoke Grey details on the Swoosh, eyelets, and heel. A striking “Wings” logo adorns the back while the exposed foam padding on the tongue adds a unique touch. Its vintage-look midsole completes the design.

WMNS Air Jordan 1 Low "Action Grape"

Image via Stadium Goods

Next up, we have a fantastic pair of WMNS AJ1 Lows in a vibrant purple. This pair combines a sail midsole and a white leather base with vibrant grape leather overlays. Also, the pair is completed with a purple leather Swoosh and a purple stitched Wings logo on the heels. Overall, this is a great sneaker that you can grab right now on Stadium Goods.

Jordan 1 Low SE "Concord"

Image via Stadium Goods

These sneakers feature the fan-favorite icy-blue translucent sole with a clean white midsole. The Concord colorway is one fans are very familiar with, as it combines white with shiny black to create the ultimate color scheme. Jordan branding completes the sneakers on the tongues and heels, both in white and black.

Air Jordan 1 Low "True Blue"

Image via Stadium Goods

Finally, we end this list with a "True Blue" sneaker. This pair combines grey, white, and blue tones for the ultimate AJ1 Low. Complete with a grey Nike Swoosh and blue Jordan branding, this pair will fit seamlessly into any outfit. You can pick up a pair of these AJ1 Lows on Stadium Goods today!

Let us know which of these sneakers is your favorite, in the comments section below.

