Three Incredible “Laney” Air Jordan Models

In case you didn't know, the "Laney" Air Jordan model is a series of colorways that pay homage to Michael Jordan's high school. Overall, this color scheme contains a lot of blue and yellow. When put together, these two colors work extremely well. Luckily, over the years, we have gotten plenty of great "Laney" offerings. Unfortunately, not all of these are affordable. Therefore, we have brought you three "Laney" offerings that work on a budget.

Air Jordan 14 "Laney"

Firstly, we have the Air Jordan 14 "Laney." Overall, this is an amazing sneaker that really made a name for itself recently. The Jordan 14 is a silhouette that is already quite underrated. Having said that, fans are really into the above version. This is thanks to the fact that the show is covered in blue material with some black and white overlays. Moreover, there is just a hint of yellow, which makes this offering just a tad different from other great "Laney" models.

Air Jordan 5 "Laney Varsity Royal"

Secondly, there is the "Laney Varsity Royal" version of the Air Jordan 5. If you are a sneakerhead, you know just how cool the Jordan 5 is and can be. As for the "Laney" version of it, well, it definitely comes across as an amazing sneaker. From the all-blue upper to the yellow hits on the midsole and inner lining, you cannot go wrong here. Additionally, the 3M tongue and the yellow Jumpman logo is a perfect finishing touch. If you want to get into the Jordan 5, this could be a great colorway to start off with.

Air Jordan 1 KO "Laney"

Lastly, we have the "Laney" Air Jordan 1 KO. For the uninitiated, the Air Jordan 1 KO is meant to be a sort of "Knock Off" to the OG AJ1. However, the shoe is authentic and does come from Nike. As for this version of it, well, the "Laney" aesthetic does come across really nice here. The shoe is mostly made of blue materials. However, this eventually changes up as the toe box and the Nike swoosh are both yellow. The laces and the cuff of the shoe are also yellow, which ultimately brings it all together.

