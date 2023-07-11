Overall, the Air Jordan 1 Low is a shoe that is almost impossible to hate. Although it may not be as popular as the High OG, it is easily one of the best shoes out there. It takes the aesthetics of a shoe we all know and love, and puts into a low-top for the warmer months. Now, the warmer months are here, and we have been getting a plethora of new colorways. You can’t really complain, as this ultimately gives fans a whole bunch of options. So far, we have seen a lot of heat, and even more is on the horizon.

Moreover, Jumpman has been coming through with some options for women. Female sneakerheads are more represented than ever before, which is great to see. Some amazing sneakers have been produced as a result, and now, a new women’s exclusive Air Jordan 1 Low is on the horizon. The sneaker in question can be found below. As you can see, it is a follow-up to the High OG version of “UNC To Chicago.”

“UNC To Chicago” Air Jordan 1 Low

Firstly, this shoe starts out with a black base on the side panels, overlays, tongue, and even the laces. Secondly, the toe box is red, while the back heel and Nike swoosh are powder blue. This gives us the dichotomy between Chicago and the University of North Carolina. Additionally, we get a white midsole on this sneaker, with a red outsole to cap it all off.

More Photos

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, these kicks will be dropping on July 26th. Moreover, they will cost $140 USD. Overall, this is a great-looking pair of shoes, and we’re sure fans are going to dig these. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

